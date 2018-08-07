OK Man Accused Of Having More Than 100 Images Of Child Porn Arrested

Tulsa's cybercrimes unit arrested a man accused of having more than 100 images of child pornography. The unit said the case led them to an IP address in Sand Springs.

Cybercrimes detectives said when they confronted Henry Hall, he admitted downloading the child porn but claimed, at first, it was all an accident.

Police said Hall told them he was researching something for his church and stumbled across child porn but quickly deleted it, then got curious, found some more, but deleted it too.

Detective Joshua Showman said he hears that a lot.

"It's very uncommon for someone to accidentally stumble on child pornography. It's a federal offense to distribute it, it's a very serious crime and it's not easy to find," Showman said.

He said he found more than 100 images depicting children in sexually explicit scenes, ranging from infants up to 14-year-olds on Hall's computer. He says these types of suspects know they can be tracked, but, they just can't help themselves.

"They're willing to take the risk because their predatory nature is so strong," said Showman.

Detectives said the job is emotionally draining and often discouraging because the cases just keep coming.

"We have to look at these images and videos. We think about the victims and think about the perpetrators out there who are interested in these things in our community and we've got our finger in the dam, but, we need more fingers," said Showman.

Tulsa's cybercrimes unit has four detectives and they said there is no way they can keep up with the increasing number of cases. They said until they get help, the truth is some child predators are simply going to go free.