Gov. Fallin Requests Another 'Real ID Act' Extension

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Governor Mary Fallin asked the federal government for another extension as Oklahoma works to become compliant with the REAL ID Act.

In the request, Governor Fallin stated our state's Department of Public Safety awarded a contract to a vendor and is actively working to develop a system to issue the new cards.

"However, as mentioned in our previous extension requests, the timeline provided to DPS by the vendor, estimates the completion and implementation date of the system to be April 30, 2020," she added.

If granted, this request would give Oklahomans until October 2019 to get into federal buildings, or board a commercial flight using their current, official state ID.

Congress first passed the REAL ID Act more than a decade ago at the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission, aimed at making IDs more secure.

The Oklahoma Legislature passed a law in 2007 prohibiting DPS from implementing it, but took action to change the law in 2017.

Since then, DPS officials have been making progress to comply, but still need more time to finish the job.

Click here to view the request.

