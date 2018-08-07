Sperry Man Facing Multiple Charges Of Child Sex Abuse

Tulsa County prosecutors have charged a Sperry man with four counts of child sex abuse.

Investigators in several jurisdictions have been working the case against John Orcutt since a rape accusation against him last month.

They say Orcutt’s three suspected victims were all children he knows. A Sperry police officer says other alleged victims have come forward, but they were too young to remember much.

Investigators say a search warrant was executed at Orcutt’s home, which turned up drugs and pornographic material.

Orcutt has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.