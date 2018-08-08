Former Broken Arrow Football Star Faces Federal Charge

Federal prosecutors charge a former Broken Arrow football star with conspiracy in a robbery of a Broken Arrow QuikTrip.

The US Attorney's office in Tulsa says Devon Thomas tried to interfere with interstate commerce when he and someone else walked into the convenience store at Kenosha and Olive on May 30th, 2018 and tried to rob it.

Investigators say Thomas then fled to Louisiana and was shot when he confronted by U.S. Marshals.

Thomas previously served one year of a 10-year sentence for a 2014 armed robbery.