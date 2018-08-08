Former Broken Arrow Football Star Faces Federal Charge

Federal prosecutors charge a former Broken Arrow football star with conspiracy in a robbery of a Broken Arrow QuikTrip. The US Attorney's office in Tulsa says Devon Thomas tried to interfere with interstate commerce when he and someone else walked into the convenience store at Kenosha and Olive on May 30th, 2018 and tried to rob it.More >>
Federal prosecutors charge a former Broken Arrow football star with conspiracy in a robbery of a Broken Arrow QuikTrip. The US Attorney's office in Tulsa says Devon Thomas tried to interfere with interstate commerce when he and someone else walked into the convenience store at Kenosha and Olive on May 30th, 2018 and tried to rob it.More >>
Tulsa County prosecutors have charged a Sperry man with four counts of child sex abuse.More >>
Tulsa County prosecutors have charged a Sperry man with four counts of child sex abuse.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on