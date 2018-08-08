Man Receives Two Life Sentences For Killing Two Tulsa Women In May

A Tulsa man will serve two life sentences after pleading guilty to killing two women earlier this year.

Rolando Morales, 35, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Amber Collins and Pricila Ochoa at the Westminster Apartments on Sunday, May 6th, following an argument.

Police say Morales then tried to dismember their bodies to dispose of them and set Collins' rental car on fire to hide that she had been at the apartment.