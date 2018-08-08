Suspended Sentence For Jenks Man Who Admitted Having Sexual Chat With Minor

A Jenks man receives a five-year suspended sentence as part of a plea deal in which he admitted to sexual communication with a 10-year-old girl.

Michael Shelby, 41, at first told police his accounts had been hacked, but later said he "got caught up in the moment" and forgot the girl was underage.

He was arrested in February on a complaint of making a lewd or indecent proposal to a child.