Suspended Sentence For Jenks Man Who Admitted Having Sexual Chat

News

Suspended Sentence For Jenks Man Who Admitted Having Sexual Chat With Minor

Michael Shelby [Tulsa County jail] Michael Shelby [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Jenks man receives a five-year suspended sentence as part of a plea deal in which he admitted to sexual communication with a 10-year-old girl.

Michael Shelby, 41, at first told police his accounts had been hacked, but later said he "got caught up in the moment" and forgot the girl was underage.

2/16/2018 Related Story: Jenks Man Starts Investigation That Led In His Arrest, Police Say

He was arrested in February on a complaint of making a lewd or indecent proposal to a child.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
