Police: Victim Shot During Tulsa Robbery Carjacking Attempt

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for a gunman they say shot a driver during a robbery carjacking attempt late Tuesday in west Tulsa.

Officers were called about a shooting victim at the Tulsa Transit bus station at 3rd and Denver just after 10:35 p.m.

Police say when they talked with the victim, they learned the attempted carjacking happened in the parking lot of the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences in the 1200 block of West Easton Street a short time earlier.

The victim told officers, an armed man approached the victim, who then tried to take victim's vehicle. As the victim drove off, the man shot at the vehicle, hitting its driver.

The victim said he drove to the Tulsa Transit station seeking help.  Security at the station called EMSA and police.

Police say the victim, who was taken to the hospital is expected to be OK.

