Tulsa Fire Investigators Seek To ID Suspected Arsonist

Tulsa Fire Department investigators have released surveillance photos from two suspicious fires early Tuesday at the Tulsa Municipal Employees Credit Union building on West 17th Street.

One fire happened outside a window, while the other was inside the financial institution's night deposit box shortly after 4 a.m.

8/7/2018 Related Story: Two Suspicious Fires At Tulsa Financial Institution Under Investigation

Firefighters put both fires out quickly.

Investigators hope someone can identify the person seen in the photos and call the Arson Hotline at 918-596-ARSN(2776).