Three In Custody After Tulsa Police Stop Suspected Stolen Car

Police arrest three people after pulling over a suspected stolen car early Wednesday near 15th and Evanston.

Officers say they checked on the car's tag at around 2 a.m. as the driver pulled into a home's driveway.

Police say two women inside came the car got out on their own, but a man who officers said appeared to be intoxicated refused to get out.

Officers eventually had to use a tazer to get him out of the car.

Police are now looking for the owner of the car.