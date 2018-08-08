Back To School Today For Catoosa Public School Students

It's back to school Wednesday morning for students at Catoosa Public Schools in Rogers County.

Catoosa is one of the bigger districts in the Tulsa area that is heading back to the class this week.

We've checked the district's website and it one of the districts that has a four day school week, meaning students will have the day off on Friday. This is the third year of that new schedule.

In addition to Catoosa, Caney Valley Schools in Washington County, Grand View School in Cherokee County, Wilson School in Henryetta and Woodland Public Schools in Osage County are also back in class starting Wednesday.