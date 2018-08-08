Motorcyclist killed in crash while fleeing Oklahoma officer

RINGLING, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was killed when he crashed while fleeing a law enforcement officer in southern Oklahoma.

An OHP report says 56-year-old Thell Stephen Terry of Elmore City died in the crash Tuesday southwest of Ringling, about 95 miles (153 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

The report says Terry was southbound on a Jefferson County road when the motorcycle he was driving went off the road in a curve and crashed into a bridge railing and trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report does not say why the officer was attempting to stop Terry.

