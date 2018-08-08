Storm, Looters Hit Tulsa Sporting Good Store Tent Sale

A sporting goods store is trying to identify looters from Tuesday night's severe weather.

Midwest Sporting Goods was holding a tent sale at 51st and Memorial when the storm came through.

The wind caused the tent to collapse and blew merchandise all over Memorial, which some people quickly began looting.

"We've got video of one guy who probably had 20 pairs of shoes that he was taking with him," said Zach Lassiter with Midwest Sporting Goods. "When something like that happens, usually you might think someone might stop and help, but they were taking as much as they could while they could."

The company said it’s the third year in a row they've had something like this happen.