Washington state Democrats celebrate, eye 3 GOP House seats

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS and RACHEL LA CORTE
Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Democrats in Washington state celebrated early primary returns as they sought to capture three GOP-held congressional districts, including one occupied by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a top GOP House leader.

In the 5th Congressional District in eastern Washington, McMorris Rodgers advanced Tuesday along with Democrat Lisa Brown.

Brown is a former chancellor of Washington State University who previously served as majority leader in the state Senate. Brown and McMorris Rodgers were nearly tied in early returns.

State Democratic Party chairwoman Tina Podlodowski said that even though many more votes need to be counted, early returns Tuesday night show that "nothing is guaranteed" for incumbent Republicans.

Democratic candidates in the state's 3rd and 8th congressional districts were taking more of the vote than the GOP candidates.

