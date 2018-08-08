US drops bribery case against ex-Arizona utility regulator

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old boss

Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in California

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

The United States is doubling rewards for al-Qaida leaders charged for their roles in the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in East Africa.

US ups reward for info on al-Qaida leaders in Africa attacks

Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

(Taos County Sheriff's Department via AP). CORRECTS LAST NAME TO MORTON, NOT MORTEN - This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Lucas Morton, left, and Siraj Wahhaj. Morton and Wahhaj were arrested after law enforcement officers...

Federal prosecutors are dropping a bribery case against former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce and three others after their trial ended three weeks ago with a mistrial.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce, and his wife Sherry, left, leave court in Phoenix after being arraigned on bribery and fraud charges. Prosecutors said Tuesday, A...

Children's advocates want the American Psychological Association to condemn the tech industry's practice of using persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens.

(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

State and local officials in Arkansas are scrambling to preserve development deals with Chinese companies amid President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle.

(AP Photo/Karen E. Segrave). In this July 25, 2018, photo, Stephen Bell, president and CEO of the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce, talks about a new railroad spur that is being built to support the needs of what he hopes will be a new paper mill, ...

Efforts to take down Confederate monuments gained explosive momentum after Charlottesville.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va., at the park that was the focus of the Unite the Right rally. Pressure to take down America’s ...

Prosecutors say in court documents that the father of a missing Georgia boy was training children at a New Mexico compound to commit school shootings.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). CORRECTS BYLINE TO MORGAN LEE INSTEAD OF LEE MORGAN - Police tape restricts access to a disheveled living compound in Amalia, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. A New Mexico sheriff said searchers have found the remains of a boy at ...

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come.

(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Evacuees from Lucerne, from left, Ken Bennett with Ember Reynolds, 8, and Lisa Reynolds watch the sunset as smoke from the Ranch Fire rises into the sky at Austin Park Beach in California's Clearlake with Mount ...

The Michigan primary victory of Rashida Tlaib, who is expected to become the first Muslim woman and Palestinian-American to serve in the U.S. Congress, triggered an outpouring of joy in her ancestral village on Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Nasser Nasser). In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, Fadwa Tlaib, an aunt of Rashida Tlaib points to a young Rashida in a 1987 picture with her mother Fatima and brother Nader, at the family house, in the West Bank village of Beit Ur al-Foq...

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce, and his wife Sherry, left, leave court in Phoenix after being arraigned on bribery and fraud charges. Prosecutors said Tuesday, A...

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that they are dropping the bribery case against former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce and three others after their trial ended three weeks ago with a mistrial.

The U.S. Attorney's Office informed a judge in a court filing that all charges will be dismissed against Pierce, his wife Sherry, water company owner George Johnson and lobbyist Jim Norton. Cosme Lopez, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office, declined to comment on what led prosecutors to dismiss the case.

The mistrial was declared in mid-July after jurors deadlocked. All four defendants vigorously denied that they participated in an influence-buying scheme.

Prosecutors had said the bribe money was funneled to Gary Pierce by Johnson and that Pierce tried to get the water company owner to buy him land worth at least $300,000.

In exchange, they have said Pierce voted for a rate increase that benefited Johnson's company and approved a measure that allowed Johnson to use ratepayer money to pay his personal income tax bill.

Authorities had said the money was paid to Sherry Pierce, who was hired by consulting firm owned by Norton's wife, and deposited into a bank account held by her and her husband.

Sherry Pierce insisted she was paid for doing legitimate political work.

Norton, who lobbied on Johnson's behalf, was accused of facilitating the bribery scheme and assisting in the real estate transaction.

Authorities have said money for the purchase of land in Mesa was going to be provided by Johnson, but that the deal was never finalized.

Patricia Gitre, an attorney for Gary Pierce, said in a statement the case was difficult for her client and his family and said the legal system ultimately worked the way it should.

"Gary Pierce and his family, as all of the defendants, stood firm, maintaining their innocence throughout the past year and five weeks of trial, turning down plea offers that carried no jail time, choosing to maintain their innocence, no matter the cost," Gitre said.

Phone messages left Wednesday morning for attorneys representing Sherry Pierce, Johnson and Norton were not immediately returned.

The government's key witness was Norton's ex-wife, Kelly Norton, who owned the consulting firm that made the payments to Sherry Pierce. Kelly Norton, who is now divorced from the lobbyist, has acknowledged her role in the bribery scheme and was granted immunity.

Gary Pierce served eight years as a member of the Arizona Corporation Commission and left in early 2015 because of term limits. The commission regulates electric utilities, water companies, railroad safety and securities.

Authorities have said the bribery allegations were discovered during a larger, unrelated federal investigation, though prosecutors have declined to reveal its focus.

Pierce has acknowledged he was questioned by FBI agents investigating the 2014 commission election.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., the parent company of electric utility Arizona Public Service Co., was widely believed to have spent $3.2 million backing Republicans for the utility commission.

Pinnacle West Capital disclosed in public filings in August 2016 that it received federal grand jury subpoenas seeking information on elections involving the commission and Arizona's secretary of state.

The FBI said it was conducting a long-term investigation related to the financing of some statewide Arizona elections in 2014, but it has not named APS as a target.

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://bit.ly/2GGWEPO.

