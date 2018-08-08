The Latest: Attorney questions allegation in compound case

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

Transgender Hollywood seeks recognition, and not just roles

Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old boss

Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in California

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

Gina Rodriguez is engaged to 'a really cool partner'

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

Tesla CEO's attempt to escape Wall Street's pressure with buyout of electric car maker could bring new headaches.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Customers check out the Tesla X, at the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Board members at Tesla are evaluating CEO and Chairman Elon Musk's $72 billion proposal to take the electric car and s...

A mountain ranger who dangled from a rope tied to a helicopter risked his life to reach a deadly sightseeing plane crash in Alaska.

(National Park Service via AP). This Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, photo provided by the National Park Service shows a sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday on a mountain ridge near the top of Denali, North America's tallest peak. Officials at Alaska's Denal...

Prosecutors say in court documents that the father of a missing Georgia boy was training children at a New Mexico compound to commit school shootings.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). CORRECTS BYLINE TO MORGAN LEE INSTEAD OF LEE MORGAN - Police tape restricts access to a disheveled living compound in Amalia, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. A New Mexico sheriff said searchers have found the remains of a boy at ...

Deputies in North Carolina have arrested a suspect who they say robbed a 9-year-old lemonade vendor of $17.

The lone military identification tag that North Korea provided with 55 boxes of human remains last month belonged to Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel of Indiana.

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

(Taos County Sheriff's Department via AP). CORRECTS LAST NAME TO MORTON, NOT MORTEN - This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Lucas Morton, left, and Siraj Wahhaj. Morton and Wahhaj were arrested after law enforcement officers...

Man at compound accused of training kids for school attacks

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come.

(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Evacuees from Lucerne, from left, Ken Bennett with Ember Reynolds, 8, and Lisa Reynolds watch the sunset as smoke from the Ranch Fire rises into the sky at Austin Park Beach in California's Clearlake with Mount ...

14,000 fight California fires, some from prisons or overseas

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, Pool, File). FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 file photo, school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz arrives at a Broward County courtroom for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A newly released transcript shows Florida school shoo...

An appeals court has rejected a former Stanford University swimmer's bid for a new trial and upheld his sexual assault conviction.

(Dan Honda/Bay Area News Group via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, Calif. An appeals court has rejected the former Stanford University swimmer's bid for a new trial ...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). CORRECTS BYLINE TO MORGAN LEE INSTEAD OF LEE MORGAN - A makeshift shooting range stands adjacent to a disheveled living compound in Amalia, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. A New Mexico sheriff said searchers have found the remain...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). CORRECTS BYLINE TO MORGAN LEE INSTEAD OF LEE MORGAN - Taos County Solid Waste Department Director Edward Martinez, center, surveys property conditions at a disheveled living compound at Amalia, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. A N...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Taos County Solid Waste Department Director Edward Martinez surveys property conditions at a disheveled living compound at Amalia, N.M., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. The investigation into a group of starving children found in the dese...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). CORRECTS BYLINE TO MORGAN LEE INSTEAD OF LEE MORGAN - Taos County Planning Department officials Rachel Romero, left, and Eric Montoya survey property conditions at a disheveled living compound at Amalia, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 7,...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). CORRECTS BYLINE TO MORGAN LEE INSTEAD OF LEE MORGAN - Police tape restricts access to a disheveled living compound in Amalia, N.M., on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. A New Mexico sheriff said searchers have found the remains of a boy at ...

TAOS, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on 11 children found living in a filthy, makeshift compound in New Mexico (all times local):

4 p.m.

A defense attorney is questioning accusations that a man arrested at a ramshackle New Mexico compound was training children to commit school shootings.

Aleks Kostich of the Taos County Public Defender's Office said Wednesday the allegations by prosecutors against Siraj Ibn Wahhaj (see-DAHJ' IBN wah-HAJ') lacked additional explanation, except to say the information came from the foster parent of a child removed from the compound last week.

Kostich says he believes prosecutors are not certain about the credibility of the source.

Wahhaj and four other adults were arrested Friday during a raid at the compound in Amalia, where authorities say they found 11 hungry children living in filth.

Authorities were searching for a missing boy.

They say they found the remains of a small child but medical examiners have not identified the remains.

__

12:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say in court documents that the father of a missing Georgia boy was training children at a New Mexico compound to commit school shootings.

The documents filed Wednesday say Siraj Ibn Wahhaj (see-DAHJ' IBN wah-HAJ') was conducting weapons training at the compound near the Colorado border where 11 hungry children were found in filthy conditions.

Prosecutors filed the documents while asking that Wahhaj be held without bail.

Wahhaj was arrested last week with four other adults. They are facing child abuse charges.

Authorities say the remains of a boy also were found on the compound but have not been positively identified by a medical examiners.

__

9:30 a.m.

New Mexico officials investigating a makeshift compound where 11 children were found hungry plan to ask a judge to hold the father of a missing boy without bail.

New Mexico 8th Judicial District Attorney Donald Gallegos said Tuesday that prosecutors are putting together evidence to ask a judge to hold Siraj Ibn Wahhaj (see-DAHJ' IBN wah-HAJ') without bond.

A warrant from Georgia seeks the extradition of Wahhaj to face a charge of abducting his son from that state last December.

He is scheduled to appear in a Taos County court on Wednesday. Wahhaj and four other adults also face felony child abuse charges after a raid by authorities found the 11 children living in filth.

The missing boy was not among the children found in that initial search but authorities say they found the remains of a child that they are working to identify.

___

12 a.m.

The father of a missing boy is due in court Wednesday as authorities work to identify a child's remains uncovered in an isolated New Mexico compound where he was arrested last week.

A warrant from Georgia seeks the extradition of Siraj Ibn Wahhaj to face a charge of abducting his son from that state last December.

Wahhaj and four other adults also face felony child abuse charges after a raid by authorities revealed 11 hungry children living in filth.

The missing boy was not among the children found in that initial search.

The district attorney said he would withhold comment on the potential for additional charges until investigators identified the remains found on the site.

