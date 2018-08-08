Suspected Arsonist Arrested After Two Fires Set At Tulsa Credit Union

A man has been arrested in connection to two fires that were set at a Tulsa credit union.

Tulsa Fire investigators, along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, arrested Randal Lee Whalen for 2nd degree arson.

Investigators say Whalen started two fires outside the Tulsa Municipal Employees Credit Union building in the 1100 block of West 17th Street on Tuesday.

Firefighters say when they arrived they saw flames in front of a window of the building and coming from the night deposit box.

They say no one was injured and the damage to the building was limited.