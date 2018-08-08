Couple Arrested, Found With Child, Drugs In Stolen Wagoner County Travel Trailer

Two people have been arrested after being discovered living in a stolen trailer. Also in the trailer was their young child, methamphetamine, and needles and other drug paraphernalia.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says the travel trailer was reported stolen from a storage facility in June.

Deputies say they received a tip that the trailer may be in Tulsa. They say investigators were able to obtain a Tulsa County search warrant for a property in the 2000 block of North 129th East Avenue. The search warrant on August 7th by Wagoner County deputies and Tulsa police.

They say the trailer was hidden on the property behind a line of trees and people had been living inside it.

Investigators found 30-year-old Keathel Thomas, 24-year-old Kristan Smittle, and their 4-year-old child living in the trailer.

Deputies say the search also revealed a quantity of methamphetamine, needles, and other drug paraphernalia used in drug distribution.

Thomas and Smittle were taken to the Wagoner County Jail. The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says the child was placed with a relative with a DHS referral.