Couple Arrested, Found With Child, Drugs In Stolen Wagoner Count

News: Crime

Couple Arrested, Found With Child, Drugs In Stolen Wagoner County Travel Trailer

Photo of Keathel Thomas and Kristan Smittle Photo of Keathel Thomas and Kristan Smittle
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Two people have been arrested after being discovered living in a stolen trailer.  Also in the trailer was their young child, methamphetamine, and needles and other drug paraphernalia.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says the travel trailer was reported stolen from a storage facility in June.

Deputies say they received a tip that the trailer may be in Tulsa.  They say investigators were able to obtain a Tulsa County search warrant for a property in the 2000 block of North 129th East Avenue.  The search warrant on August 7th by Wagoner County deputies and Tulsa police.

They say the trailer was hidden on the property behind a line of trees and people had been living inside it.

Investigators found 30-year-old Keathel Thomas, 24-year-old Kristan Smittle, and their 4-year-old child living in the trailer.

Deputies say the search also revealed a quantity of methamphetamine, needles, and other drug paraphernalia used in drug distribution.

Thomas and Smittle were taken to the Wagoner County Jail.  The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says the child was placed with a relative with a DHS referral.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
