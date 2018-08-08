USS Batfish Celebrates 75th Anniversary With World War II Reenactment

The USS Batfish will relive the days of World War II with a living history tour Saturday, August 18. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the submarine's commissioning, volunteers will re-enact the days of active service with a live crew.

“On a typical visit, the USS Batfish is an artifact that the public walks through and hears stories of great feats, but on Living History Day, the USS Batfish is a living breathing vessel," said Johnny Childress, Museum Coordinator of the Muskogee War Memorial Park.

"Watching the Batfish Living History Association transform the quiet submarine into a reflection of its busy past is quite the feat to see."

3/8/2018 Related Story: Green Country Submarine Hosts Overnight Guests

In tours that run from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m., visitors can tour the nine compartments of the sub while a crew relives the past. Crew members have prepared several new simulations of submarine actions like submerging and surfacing - even sinking enemy submarines.

There will be special activities for children to create souvenirs to take home like periscopes and floating subs.

Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors/veterans and students, and $4 for kids. The USS Batfish is located at 3500 Batfish Road in the Muskogee War Memorial Park.

Get more information on the USS Batfish Facebook page.