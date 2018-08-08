Berryhill Teachers And Staff Get Active Training

With the help of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Berryhill teachers and staff did something extra today to get ready for the school year.

Student safety is a top priority for all schools and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is doing its part to help. Deputies trained teachers and staff what to do in active shooter scenarios and hands-on first aid.

"God willing this will never happen to us but we want to be prepared and as a staff we let our administrators know we want this training and they jumped into action," said Berryhill teacher Missy Hopkins.

Hopkins says she never realized how many simple things in her classroom could be used in an emergency situation.

"Something as simple as take your belt off and use it as a tourniquet, duct tape, use scissors as a defense. Things in my classroom that are already there that I can use for one to protect myself and my students or help them in case of an emergency" said Hopkins.

The first day of school for BPS is Thursday.