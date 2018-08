Standardized test scores in Oklahoma dropped in almost every grade and subject for 2018. Seventh-grade math scores were the only ones that didn't change.

Results from the 2018 Oklahoma School Testing Program show third grade English scores fell from 39 to 33 percent; seventh grade English dropped from 34 to 28 percent, and sixth-grade math scores are seven points lower compared to 2017.

This is the second round of testing based on higher academic standards.