Custom Grill Sure To Have OSU Fans Shouting 'Pistols Firing' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Custom Grill Sure To Have OSU Fans Shouting 'Pistols Firing'

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A custom grill screams OSU and Pistol Pete as soon as you see it. It’s nine feet tall, 18 feet long, and shaped like a pistol.

Sawyer Manufacturing built it and says it not only looks good but cooks good.

Sawyer Manufacturing has always been a pipeline equipment company, so this was a different undertaking.

Rick: "Pipelines to pistol grills."
Sawyer Manufacturing: "Pretty much. We don't say no to anything."

In this case, the customer was the boss, who said he wanted a grill that spoke OSU Cowboy.

Rick: "Did he get what he was looking for?"
Matt Moore: "I think he got some and a little more."

Moore designed it and said it took a couple of weeks to get the design right on the computer, then the welders took over, which took another two or three weeks.

There's lots of cooking surface; two propane bottles located in the pistol grip power it. When the lid is closed, the smoke from the fire travels through a hole down and out the barrel of the gun.

"When we got the grill put together, and the truck pulling it, we decided we needed the whole package, that it needed to coordinate," said marketing manager Krystal Bornhop.

So, they contacted the folks from 51 Wraps, who were putting the finishing touches on it.

Pretty awesome rig, now they just need football season.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Radio Partners

Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.