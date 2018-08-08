Oklahoma Teen In Need Of Heart Transplant

A 15-year-old Oklahoma boy is waiting for a heart transplant.

The valves in Jeremiah Pierce’s heart were backwards when he was born and since then his heart issues have multiplied.

Doctors say Jeremiah’s heart is only doing about nine percent of the work and his pacemaker is doing the rest. They say he needs a new heart and the clock is ticking.

Jeremiah’s doctors have asked him to stop playing basketball competitively because it’s too hard on his weakening heart.

“It’s the one thing I wasn’t ready to hear,” said Jeremiah.

The teen is on the second pacemaker in his young life. He had his first at just eight years old.

“We didn’t let it limit him whatsoever,” said Jeremiah’s dad, MacKenzie Pierce. “We let him do what his body would let him do. We could notice the signs that he was wearing down. We’d make him come in, calm down.”

Jeremiah got his second pacemaker in October of 2017.

Despite the efforts of his doctors, Jeremiah’s heart keeps getting weaker and doctors say it’s time for a transplant.

“A lot of people, even here, don’t really know the condition I’m in because I don’t really talk about it much,” said Jeremiah. “A lot of people don’t know because I don’t let it stop me.”

In September, the family will travel to Dallas for three days a week so Jeremiah can start preparing for his new heart, whenever it comes.

While the family waits in limbo, there’s only one thing on Jeremiah’s mind.

He says, “I’m excited to see whether or not I can play again.”

“It’s heartbreaking, but I see Jeremiah being so strong throughout this whole thing,” his father said. “He’s stronger than we are, I promise you that…he keeps us going.”

The community is coming together for a fundraiser to help pay for Jeremiah’s medical and travel expenses. It will be on September 14th at 7:00 p.m. in Clayton. Everyone is invited.