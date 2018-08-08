Metro Store Sees Boom Thanks In Part To Medical Marijuana

An Oklahoma City home garden business is already getting a high from medical marijuana.

Organics OKC has been in business for eight years.

The owners admit they’ve struggled to turn a profit in those years, especially in the summer.

But since State Question 788 came around, sales have increased.

Organics OKC says customers are already buying equipment to grow their own medical marijuana.

The Health Department will start processing applications for medical marijuana starting August 25.

SEE: OSDH – Application Information For Medical Marijuana Licensing Available.

“I'm elated to see that our customers have a choice of an organic plant over a big pharmaceutical company," says Janine Bradley, Co-owner of Organics OKC.

Bradley says some customers are future commercial growers of medical marijuana and have been buying dozens of lights that can run between $300-$800.

Organics OKC says it will now open a second location.