Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty In Beating Death Of Fellow Homeless Man

A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to beating a man to death with his own cane.

Tulsa police say Mickey Drake was drunk when he got into a fight last March with Craig Henderson near 11th and Lewis.

Police say Drake beat Henderson to death.

On Wednesday, Drake waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter and will be sentenced later this year.