Police make arrest in North Carolina lemonade vendor robbery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police make arrest in North Carolina lemonade vendor robbery

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Court upholds ex-Stanford swimmer's sex assault conviction

    Court upholds ex-Stanford swimmer's sex assault conviction

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-08-08 23:46:25 GMT
    (Dan Honda/Bay Area News Group via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, Calif. An appeals court has rejected the former Stanford University swimmer's bid for a new trial ...(Dan Honda/Bay Area News Group via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, Calif. An appeals court has rejected the former Stanford University swimmer's bid for a new trial ...
    An appeals court has rejected a former Stanford University swimmer's bid for a new trial and upheld his sexual assault conviction.More >>
    An appeals court has rejected a former Stanford University swimmer's bid for a new trial and upheld his sexual assault conviction.More >>

  • 14,000 firefighters, inmates to foreigners, aid California

    14,000 firefighters, inmates to foreigners, aid California

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-08-08 23:45:25 GMT
    (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Evacuees from Lucerne, from left, Ken Bennett with Ember Reynolds, 8, and Lisa Reynolds watch the sunset as smoke from the Ranch Fire rises into the sky at Austin Park Beach in California's Clearlake with Mount ...(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Evacuees from Lucerne, from left, Ken Bennett with Ember Reynolds, 8, and Lisa Reynolds watch the sunset as smoke from the Ranch Fire rises into the sky at Austin Park Beach in California's Clearlake with Mount ...
    California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come.More >>
    California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come.More >>

  • Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting

    Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-08-08 23:45:15 GMT
    (Taos County Sheriff's Department via AP). CORRECTS LAST NAME TO MORTON, NOT MORTEN - This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Lucas Morton, left, and Siraj Wahhaj. Morton and Wahhaj were arrested after law enforcement officers...(Taos County Sheriff's Department via AP). CORRECTS LAST NAME TO MORTON, NOT MORTEN - This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Lucas Morton, left, and Siraj Wahhaj. Morton and Wahhaj were arrested after law enforcement officers...
    Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.More >>
    Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.More >>
    •   

MONROE, N.C. (AP) - Deputies in North Carolina have arrested a suspect who they say robbed a 9-year-old lemonade vendor of $17 at gunpoint, an incident which led to more than $200 in donations and a riding lawn mower.

Tony Underwood of the Union County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday detectives obtained security camera footage which showed a person who matched the suspect's description and was in proximity to the robbery scene.

Underwood said the juvenile's identity cannot be released under North Carolina law.

Detectives working with the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice obtained petitions charging the juvenile with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A judge issued a secure custody order for the suspect. Underwood said the order means he will be confined until his next custody hearing in juvenile court.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.