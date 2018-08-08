Police make arrest in North Carolina lemonade vendor robbery

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

Transgender Hollywood seeks recognition, and not just roles

Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old boss

Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in California

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

Gina Rodriguez is engaged to 'a really cool partner'

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor rather than waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some.

Deputies in North Carolina have arrested a suspect who they say robbed a 9-year-old lemonade vendor of $17.

The Michigan primary victory of Rashida Tlaib, who is expected to become the first Muslim woman and Palestinian-American to serve in the U.S. Congress, triggered an outpouring of joy in her ancestral village on Wednesday.

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

The lone military identification tag that North Korea provided with 55 boxes of human remains last month belonged to Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel of Indiana.

Father of slain black man says Florida's polarizing "stand your ground" self-defense law is to blame for his son's killing.

Four years after the deadly police shooting that triggered racial unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, a black city councilman has scored an election upset and ousted the white prosecutor criticized over his handling of the case.

Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come.

An appeals court has rejected a former Stanford University swimmer's bid for a new trial and upheld his sexual assault conviction.

MONROE, N.C. (AP) - Deputies in North Carolina have arrested a suspect who they say robbed a 9-year-old lemonade vendor of $17 at gunpoint, an incident which led to more than $200 in donations and a riding lawn mower.

Tony Underwood of the Union County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday detectives obtained security camera footage which showed a person who matched the suspect's description and was in proximity to the robbery scene.

Underwood said the juvenile's identity cannot be released under North Carolina law.

Detectives working with the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice obtained petitions charging the juvenile with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A judge issued a secure custody order for the suspect. Underwood said the order means he will be confined until his next custody hearing in juvenile court.

