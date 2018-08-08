The Latest: Congressman to remain on ballot despite charges

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

A nearly $120 million settlement has been reached in litigation stemming from a leak at a Southern California storage field where a massive methane release forced thousands from their homes three years ago.

Large study of British teen soccer players finds in-depth heart screenings sometimes uncover athletes at risk of cardiac arrest _ but not always.

No easy answers on best heart check-up for young athletes

A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor rather than waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some.

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.

A Nevada death-row inmate whose execution has twice been postponed said the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he just wants his sentence carried out.

Nevada death-row inmate after 2 delays: 'Just get it done'

The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted,.

Red-hot voyage to the sun is going to bring us closer to our star than ever before.

Red-hot voyage to sun will bring us closer to our star

NASA and the Challenger Center have released the first of Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons from space.

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on insider-trading charges filed against U.S. Rep. Chris Collins (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Collins says he will remain on the ballot running for re-election in New York as he fights charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades.

At a press conference Wednesday night, Collins called the charges "meritless" and said he looks forward to being exonerated. He earlier pleaded not guilty to insider-trading charges.

Prosecutors say Collins got an email while attending a picnic last year at the White House that the company's medication had failed an important medical trial. They say Collins told his son, who then dumped his stock in the company before the trial results were announced publicly.

Collins is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and was among the first sitting members of Congress to endorse his candidacy.

___

2:50 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Chris Collins has pleaded not guilty to insider trading charges.

The Republican from western New York appeared in a courtroom in New York City Wednesday afternoon to face accusations that he illegally leaked confidential information about a pharmaceutical company to his son and the father of his son's fiancee.

Collins was on the board of the Australian company, Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited.

Prosecutors say he got an email while attending a picnic last year at the White House that the company's medication had failed an important medical trial.

They say Collins told his son, Cameron, who then dumped his stock in the company before the trial results were announced publicly.

Cameron Collins and his fiancee's father, Stephen Zarsky, also pleaded not guilty in the case.

___

Noon:

A federal prosecutor in New York says Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Collins gave an illegal tip that allowed his son and others to avoid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bio-tech stock losses.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said at a news conference on Wednesday that Collins was supposed to keep secret "devastating news" he received in an email about a failed drug trial in 2017.

Instead, the prosecutor said the congressman called his son within minutes to warn him his investment was in trouble.

Prosecutors in the insider trading case say the call then set off a chain of illicit tips involving the son, the father of the son's fiancee and others.

Collins was to appear in federal court in Manhattan later Wednesday to face conspiracy, wire fraud and other counts. He's denied any wrongdoing.

___

9:54 a.m.

Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Collins of New York has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades.

The charges were announced and the indictment unsealed in New York City on Wednesday.

The indictment charges Collins and two others, including the congressman's son, with conspiracy, wire fraud and other counts.

Prosecutors say the charges relate to a scheme to gain insider information about a biotechnology company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with offices in Auckland, New Zealand.

According to the indictment, the defendants tried to get early word on the results of tests by Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited.

The company developed a drug intended to treat Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis.

Collins has denied any wrongdoing.

