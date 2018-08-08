Rise In Criminal Activity Has Tulsa Riverside Community Concerned

Criminal activity near 71st and Riverside continues to be a concern for people living in the nearby neighborhoods.

One woman says her dad had a gun pulled on him as he was walking his dog earlier this week. Tulsa Police say they are continuing to crack down on crime but Rebecca Chapin says incidents like this scare her and make her very nervous especially as a mom.

"I've been here for almost three years now and it feels almost like it's getting worse I mean I'm scared," said Chapin.

She says she remembers in vivid detail the way her dad described having a gun pulled on him, as he was walking his dog early Monday morning.

"My dad was like ‘woah, whoa, whoa! what's going on’ and the guy was like ‘I got a nine’ and Dad says I got a dog so at that point, he knew my dad was not going to be an easy target," said Chapin

Chapin says at that point her dad said the man, then tried to befriend him telling him that he had been in prison, he was a felon and had nowhere to go. She says her dad called Police then left the scene.

"Our words to that gentlemen would be to get to a safe place, immediately and call the police and stick around so we can get the suspect description," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Kurt Dodd. "If somebody pulled a firearm on you obviously you know that rises to the occasion of a felony once it's investigated we place the charges accordingly."

In the meantime, officers say they are continuing to police the area.

"We have, and we continue to see a large amount of criminal activity in this area...we aggressively police these areas," said Sgt. Dodd

"Always have your eyes open check your surroundings I would say don't go alone anywhere by yourself," said Chapin.