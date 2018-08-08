Residents Concerned After Series Of Burglaries At Sand Springs S - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Residents Concerned After Series Of Burglaries At Sand Springs Senior Community

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

A series of car break-ins in Sand Springs has a senior living community concerned about neighborhood security.

One woman say her car has been broken into twice in five weeks.

Gay Willis says that on Tuesday night her car was damaged so badly she can’t even put her key in the ignition.  Now, she’s just trying to figure out where to go from here.

“I don’t know how much more a person can really take,” said Willis.  “My first reaction was, ‘Oh my God, not again!’”

She says the first time it was broken into it cost her $150 to fix, but she’s expecting it will cost even more this time around.

“Where do I get the money?  Go sell another ring?  Go sell some of my family heirlooms?  It’s just a very sick thing to do,” Willis said.

Willis says her grandson was in town to visit his mother’s grave and they had bought items to decorate her tombstone.  Those items were stolen from her car.

“Emotionally, I feel like my whole balloon is popped right now,” she said.

She says some of her neighbors have also been impacted and she wishes the complex would do something to stop it.

“I just wish this company would put some security lights out here and catch these thieves,” stated Willis.

Captain Todd Enzbrenner from the Sand Springs Police Department says “it’s an easy pass through to get from the residential area to the shopping district, so people walk through this area a lot.”

Captain Enzbrenner says officers respond to a lot of burglary calls in the area and they hate to see this happen to such a vulnerable population.

“When this happens to a group of people, we feel victimized, in a sense that we want to catch them so they will quit doing this,” said Enzbrenner.

“I’m on my own now and I need help,” stated Willis.  “This place needs help.  They need to protect us.”

If you have any information about these crimes, you’re asked to call Sand Springs Police.

