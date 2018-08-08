Alaska ranger recounts hanging from rope above crashed plane

NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the US

Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuser

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan

Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles

Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old boss

Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in California

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, Pool, File). FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 file photo, school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz arrives at a Broward County courtroom for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A newly released transcript shows Florida school shoo...

An appeals court has rejected a former Stanford University swimmer's bid for a new trial and upheld his sexual assault conviction.

(Dan Honda/Bay Area News Group via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, Calif. An appeals court has rejected the former Stanford University swimmer's bid for a new trial ...

The Michigan primary victory of Rashida Tlaib, who is expected to become the first Muslim woman and Palestinian-American to serve in the U.S. Congress, triggered an outpouring of joy in her ancestral village on Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Nasser Nasser). In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, Fadwa Tlaib, an aunt of Rashida Tlaib points to a young Rashida in a 1987 picture with her mother Fatima and brother Nader, at the family house, in the West Bank village of Beit Ur al-Foq...

The lone military identification tag that North Korea provided with 55 boxes of human remains last month belonged to Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel of Indiana.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the city of Charlottesville have proactively declared a state of emergency ahead of the one-year anniversary of a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia that left a woman dead and dozens more injured.

Tesla CEO's attempt to escape Wall Street's pressure with buyout of electric car maker could bring new headaches.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Customers check out the Tesla X, at the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Board members at Tesla are evaluating CEO and Chairman Elon Musk's $72 billion proposal to take the electric car and s...

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

A mountain ranger who dangled from a rope tied to a helicopter risked his life to reach a deadly sightseeing plane crash in Alaska.

(National Park Service via AP). This Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, photo provided by the National Park Service shows a sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday on a mountain ridge near the top of Denali, North America's tallest peak. Officials at Alaska's Denal...

Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

(Taos County Sheriff's Department via AP). CORRECTS LAST NAME TO MORTON, NOT MORTEN - This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Lucas Morton, left, and Siraj Wahhaj. Morton and Wahhaj were arrested after law enforcement officers...

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come.

(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Evacuees from Lucerne, from left, Ken Bennett with Ember Reynolds, 8, and Lisa Reynolds watch the sunset as smoke from the Ranch Fire rises into the sky at Austin Park Beach in California's Clearlake with Mount ...

(National Park Service via AP). This Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, photo provided by the National Park Service shows a sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday on a mountain ridge near the top of Denali, North America's tallest peak. Officials at Alaska's Denal...

By DAN JOLING

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A National Park Service mountain ranger didn't dare unhook a rope connecting him to a hovering helicopter as he stood on the nose of a wrecked airplane on a mountainside in Alaska's Denali National Park.

The sightseeing plane, with five people inside, crashed on a vertical crevasse. The ice may have pulled away from the mountainside, with snow piled up in the gap, creating what climbers call a false floor.

"When you're standing right next to the airplane, you don't know if that snow below your feet is 2 inches thick or 10 feet thick," ranger Chris Erickson said in a phone interview Wednesday.

A helicopter pilot fought strong wind to keep the rope nearly taught as Erickson spent about five minutes at the wreckage Monday. He found no survivors from the flight carrying Polish tourists that crashed on the side of a near-vertical mountain Saturday night.

The operation to reach the crash site not far from Denali, North America's highest peak, was stymied by poor weather. The pilot had made satellite calls, but searchers couldn't get there for a day and a half.

Rescues at Denali and some other national parks require a helicopter crew to look for the closest place to safely land, connect a line to a rescuer and fly with the rescuer hanging from a rope.

Erickson, a 37-year-old working his 11th climbing season at the park, was lifted about 4,000 feet (1220 meters) and hauled 2 miles (3 kilometers) to the wreckage.

He had time to lean inside the plane, brush away snow and confirm that four people had perished. The fifth, he said, likely was also inside.

Just five minutes later, clouds moved in rapidly, and the helicopter pilot warned it was time to leave.

The flight operated by K2 Aviation had taken off Saturday evening with pilot Craig Layson and four passengers from Poland for a one-hour tour of Kahiltna Glacier, the jumping-off point for climbers attempting to scale Denali. The passengers' names have not been released.

The plane crashed near the top of 10,900-foot (3,300-meter) Thunder Mountain, a knife-edge ridge above Kahiltna Glacier.

A photo of the crash shows the airplane angled upward in snow on the steep mountainside. Erickson said it appeared to be in a depression at the top of a vertical crevasse and possibly on an ice overhang not supported by rock.

Layson used a satellite phone to call the company's office right after the crash and made a second call about an hour later. He reported injured passengers but the connection dropped before he could give details.

Erickson said he was part of a crew that tried to reach the crash site Saturday night but "there were clouds right on the ridge making it impossible to get to."

Weather on Sunday was equally foul. The clouds broke up Monday morning, allowing helicopter pilot Andy Hermansky, Erickson and another rescuer to set out.

Erickson got on the rope, then put his life in the hands of the pilot.

"The wind was challenging for him," Erickson said of Hermansky. "It's going to be difficult for me to describe how much expertise is required on Andy's part to perform this maneuver. For the most part, we kind of think of ourselves as dopes on a rope. The pilot is doing all the work."

Transporting a person outside the copter at that elevation is a "very challenging maneuver," Erickson said.

"You've got white clouds, white glacier, very little vertical reference, because he's above the ridgetop at that point," he said.

Erickson got into place on the nose of the airplane as Hermansky hovered, keeping little slack in the line in case the snow gave way. He confirmed the deaths and then they had to leave because of clouds.

Authorities have said they are trying to determine if and when they can start trying to recover the bodies.

