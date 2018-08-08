Suspect Arrested In Downtown Tulsa Stabbing

Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing in downtown Tulsa.

Officers say Christopher Raider and a woman were fighting when a good Samaritan stepped in to try to help the woman.

That good Samaritan was stabbed and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, officers said.

Police say that in a situation like this, it’s important to stay safe.

“If you’re not trained or experienced with the situation, be the best witness that you can be,” said Corporal Wyett Poth.

Witnesses were able to keep eyes on Raider until police arrived and arrested him.