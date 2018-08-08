Mural Gives New Look To Old Sand Springs Landmark - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mural Gives New Look To Old Sand Springs Landmark

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

A mural is giving a new look to an old Sand Springs landmark.

Artist Josh Butts just finished the mural on the north side of the silo along Highway 51, just west of Highway 97.

The silo was built in 1900 and was once a limestone crushing facility.

It has been out of operation since 1920.

Residents at a nearby RV park came up with the money for the mural.

