Virtual Doctor Visit Program To Debut At Shawnee Schools

If a student at Shawnee Public Schools isn't feeling well, they'll soon have a new option for care at four sites.

After their checkup in the school nurse's office, parents can give permission for the student to visit with a doctor.

The partnership with Team Clinics puts the patient in front of the professional through video conferencing at Jefferson Elementary School, Horace Mann Elementary School, Shawnee Early Childhood Center, and Shawnee High School.

And using an app, mom or dad can conference in, too.

The school nurses are trained to help and administer tests.

“They have particular instruments they can put in the ear so the doctor on the other end can see inside the ear, can see downside the throat,” said Superintendent Dr. April Grace. “There are different instruments they have to pull that off.”

The doctor can diagnose and start any prescriptions needed.

Team Clinics will even take on the cost if the student does not have insurance coverage.

It's a creative solution for families, aimed at giving students a better chance at success.

“We’re worried about the whole child,” said Dr. Grace. “We know that there are a lot of things that can impact schooling and learning for students and some of that is their own health care.”

This service is also available to all teachers and staff at the schools.

The partnership is at no additional cost to the district.