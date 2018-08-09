Oklahoma Pharmacy Board Names Interim Director - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Pharmacy Board Names Interim Director

By: Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Board of Pharmacy has named Dorothy Gourley of Ardmore as the agency's interim executive director.

The board appointed Gourley to the post on Wednesday, two weeks after firing previous director Chelsea Church.

Church was fired July 25 after investigators confirmed she is the target of a bribery probe involving text messages she exchanged with a top lawyer involved in writing the state's new medical marijuana rules.

7/25/2018 Related Story: Board Of Pharmacy Fires Executive Director

Church has not been charged with a crime, but investigators say they are looking into a series of texts in which Church appears to offer the lawyer a higher paying job in exchange for medical marijuana rules, including requiring a pharmacist in every marijuana dispensary.

Gourley, a former member of the Pharmacy Board, previously served as a consulting pharmacist to rural hospitals.

