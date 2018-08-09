Twelve Named To State Medical Marijuana Food Safety Standards Bo - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Twelve Named To State Medical Marijuana Food Safety Standards Board

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Health Department has appointed 12 members to the Medical Marijuana Food Safety Standards Board.

The group is now tasked to recommend standards for processing and handling medical marijuana.

The members come from a wide range of fields.

  • Becky Johnson, Pharmacist
  • Dr. Ravirajsinh Jadeja, Asst. Professor of Food Safety, Oklahoma State University
  • Scott Yates, Supervisor of Meat and Poultry Inspection, Oklahoma Dept. of Agriculture, Food and Forestry 
  • Scott Schaeffer, Managing Director, Oklahoma Poison Control
  • Fenton Rood, Asst. Director of Land Protection, Oklahoma Dept. of Environmental Quality
  • Mark Woodward, Public Information/Education Officer and Legislative Liaison, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs
  • Bud Scott, Executive Director, New Health Solutions Oklahoma 
  • Ray Jennings, Patient Advocate
  • Kara Burst, Executive Officer, Business Sustainability and Auxiliary Services, Department of Commerce, Chickasaw Nation
  • Dr. Edd Rhoades, Medical Director, Oklahoma State Department of Health
  • Troy Skow, Consumer Protection Administrator, OKC-County Health Department
  • Travis Splawn, Field Supervisor, Tulsa Health Department 

“We tried to identify people with expertise in food handling and inspection, science and patient advocacy,” said OSDH Interim Commissioner Tom Bates. 
“To make sure we had a variety of different voices at the table, we took a multi-disciplinary approach in the selection process.”

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Radio Partners

Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.