Twelve Named To State Medical Marijuana Food Safety Standards Board

The Oklahoma Health Department has appointed 12 members to the Medical Marijuana Food Safety Standards Board.

The group is now tasked to recommend standards for processing and handling medical marijuana.

The members come from a wide range of fields.

Becky Johnson, Pharmacist

Dr. Ravirajsinh Jadeja, Asst. Professor of Food Safety, Oklahoma State University

Scott Yates, Supervisor of Meat and Poultry Inspection, Oklahoma Dept. of Agriculture, Food and Forestry

Scott Schaeffer, Managing Director, Oklahoma Poison Control

Fenton Rood, Asst. Director of Land Protection, Oklahoma Dept. of Environmental Quality

Mark Woodward, Public Information/Education Officer and Legislative Liaison, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs

Bud Scott, Executive Director, New Health Solutions Oklahoma

Ray Jennings, Patient Advocate

Kara Burst, Executive Officer, Business Sustainability and Auxiliary Services, Department of Commerce, Chickasaw Nation

Dr. Edd Rhoades, Medical Director, Oklahoma State Department of Health

Troy Skow, Consumer Protection Administrator, OKC-County Health Department

Travis Splawn, Field Supervisor, Tulsa Health Department

“We tried to identify people with expertise in food handling and inspection, science and patient advocacy,” said OSDH Interim Commissioner Tom Bates.

“To make sure we had a variety of different voices at the table, we took a multi-disciplinary approach in the selection process.”