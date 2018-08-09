Group Submits Signatures For Oklahoma Recreational Marijuana - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Group Submits Signatures For Oklahoma Recreational Marijuana

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A group that wants to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma has submitted signatures to qualify the measure for a statewide vote after saying it may not have enough.

The pro-marijuana group Green the Vote submitted the signatures to the secretary of state Wednesday, a day after saying it didn't have enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

8/7/2018 Related Story: 'Green The Vote' Leaders Admit To Inflating Numbers To Get Recreational Marijuana On Ballot

The group said last month it had more than enough signatures , but on Tuesday announced that those numbers were inflated. The group needs at least 124,000 signatures to qualify for the ballot but had collected less than 80,000 before Wednesday, the deadline to collect signatures.

State Question 797 would make recreational marijuana legal for adults 21 or older. In June, voters approved a statewide ballot measure authorizing the medicinal use of marijuana.

7/25/2018 Related Story: News On 6 Poll Shows Voters Oppose Recreational Marijuana

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

