Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Beer, Assaulting Tulsa QuikTrip Workers

Police take a man into custody after they say he allegedly stole beer then attacked two employees at a QuikTrip on 11th Street near Highway 169 late Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find the man jumping on the roof of an employee's car in the convenience store's parking lot.

Police say the man walked into the store's beer cooler just before 11 p.m. walked out the beer, then re-entered the store and attacked two employees.

They say he then ran outside again and jumped on the employee's car before running across Highway 169 where he was arrested.

Police say no one else in the store at the time was injured.