Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Beer, Assaulting Tulsa QuikTrip Workers

Police are looking for a gunman after a bicyclist was shot and killed Wednesday evening on North Mingo Road near Tulsa's American Airlines maintenance facility.More >>
Police take a man into custody after they say he allegedly stole beer then attacked two employees at a QuikTrip on 11th Street near Highway 169 late Wednesday.a...More >>
