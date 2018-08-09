Students Set To Return Next Week To Muskogee's Bacone College

Bacone College is moving forward with the coming school year, less than four months after it announced it would be ceasing operations.

The Muskogee college's police department says students can begin moving on Sunday, August 12th.

Bacone College announced in May it would close, but then only days later said it would stay open, after cutting its staff.

