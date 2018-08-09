Back To School Thursday For Berryhill Schools

It is back to school Thursday for over a dozen districts across eastern Oklahoma.

Included on that list is Berryhill Schools in Tulsa County.

As part of activities on the first day of school at Berryhill, the Berryhill Education Foundation will have a "Back-To-School" night on Thursday from 3 until 6 p.m.

Berryhill teachers and staff started back on Monday to get their classrooms ready and go through a a unique training course.

They teamed up with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office for active shooter and first-aid training.

8/8/2018 Related Story: Tulsa County Deputies Instruct Berryhill Teachers, Staff On 'Active Shooter' Situations?