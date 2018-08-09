Training Sessions Offered Ahead Of This Year's Tulsa Run

Now is the time to start training if you're interested in participating in this year's Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run.

Race Director Heath Aucoin stopped 6 In The Morning on Thursday to talk about the annual run and preparing for it.

Heath says they are offering an 11-week training course which begins on Monday, August 13th as well as an 8-week training course which begins September 3rd.

Training information

This year's Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run is October 27th which starts and finishes in downtown Tulsa.