Report: Buffalo Wild Wings Discussing Adding Sports Betting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Report: Buffalo Wild Wings Discussing Adding Sports Betting

Posted: Updated:
Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Wild Wings
NEW YORK -

Buffalo Wild Wings’ slogan is “Wings. Beer. Sports.” 

According to a new report, the restaurant could soon be adding another feature to that slogan: Gambling.

ESPN.com’s David Purdum reports that the nationwide sports bar chain is exploring the sports betting space following the Supreme Court’s May ruling that overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, allowing for states to make their own legislation regarding sports betting. BWW operates franchises in all 50 states as well as internationally and the company is interested in seeing what it can offer customers in the aftermath of the ruling.

“As the largest sports bar in America, we believe Buffalo Wild Wings is uniquely positioned to leverage sports gaming to enhance the restaurant experience for our guests,” a Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson said in a statement to ESPN. “We are actively exploring opportunities, including potential partners, as we evaluate the next steps for our brand.”

According to Purdum, the company would likely need to partner with a gaming operator in order to make sports betting possible in their restaurants. Many locations already have a sportsbook type feel to them as they feature large walls of TVs allowing for customers to watch multiple games at once. Wild Wings was acquired by Arby’s in November for a price tag of $2.4 billion.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Radio Partners

Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.