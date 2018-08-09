Keating Says OU Should Reject Students Needing Remediation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Keating Says OU Should Reject Students Needing Remediation

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Holden, News 9
One university administrator in Oklahoma has made a controversial suggestion to OU's new President. 

OU Board of Regents Member Frank Keating said students who need catching up should not be admitted to the University of Oklahoma. The remarks, according to the OU Daily were made at the Center for Studies in Democracy and Culture. 

Keating, a former two-term Oklahoma governor reportedly said anyone who needed to be caught up in subjects during their time at OU should head to community college. 

Keating told the paper remediation should not fall on a public institution that is paid for by tax payers. 

The article goes on to say that the Regent thinks a student's previous educational institution should pay to have the students brought up to speed.  

President James Gallogly didn't respond to the specific suggestion.  

The paper said they did try to reach out to the president's office for comment, but did not hear back. 

