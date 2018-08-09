OU, OSU: No Medical Marijuana On Campus

The two largest state universities will not allow the consumption, possession or smoking of medical marijuana on campus, according to a news release.

The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University issued a joint news release and said the two universities must comply with federal law.

In the release, the schools say "the two institutions are legally bound to comply with the Federal Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act (DFSCA), which mandates the implementation of drug prevention programs and prohibits the use of illegal drugs on campus or at University-sponsored events and activities."

The universities say, despite the passing of State Question 788, "DFSCA requires OSU and OU to adopt and adhere to policies prohibiting the unlawful use, possession or distribution of illegal drugs, including marijuana. Moving forward, OSU and OU will adhere to federal law prohibiting the use, possession, distribution or cultivation of marijuana for any reason at their campuses across the state."

You can read the full release below:

"Oklahoma State University (OSU) and The University of Oklahoma (OU) receive federal funds, and the two institutions are legally bound to comply with the Federal Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act (DFSCA), which mandates the implementation of drug prevention programs and prohibits the use of illegal drugs on campus or at University-sponsored events and activities. The universities must also comply with the Federal Drug-Free Workplace Act, which describes the drug-free policies required at workplaces with certain federal contracts.

"Furthermore, the two Universities must also comply with the Federal Controlled Substances Act (FCSA), which criminalizes the growth and use of marijuana.

"Despite the recent passage of State Question 788, the DFSCA requires OSU and OU to adopt and adhere to policies prohibiting the unlawful use, possession or distribution of illegal drugs, including marijuana. Moving forward, OSU and OU will adhere to federal law prohibiting the use, possession, distribution or cultivation of marijuana for any reason at their campuses across the state. Additionally, federal law also prohibits the use and distribution of marijuana for any reason at events authorized or supervised by OSU and OU. Even with the evolving state law permitting marijuana use for medical reasons, it is important for students and employees to know they cannot consume, smoke or possess marijuana on campus even though they might have a card or prescription permitting them to do so."