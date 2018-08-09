Some of ex-Pennsylvania congressman's convictions tossed - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Some of ex-Pennsylvania congressman's convictions tossed

Posted: Updated:

    •   

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions, but has let stand guilty verdicts on numerous other counts.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that 61-year-old former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah (SHAW'-kah fa-TAH'), who is serving a 10-year prison sentence, and an associate are eligible for a retrial on the charges it threw out.

The Philadelphia Democrat spent 20 years in Congress before his 2016 conviction on charges including racketeering, bribery, fraud and obstruction of justice.

In addition to the bribery case, he was convicted of using more than $600,000 in government grants and nonprofit funds on personal and campaign expenses.

In his appeal, Fattah cited a Supreme Court decision narrowing the definition of political graft.

Prosecutors said they are reviewing the ruling. Fattah's attorney declined comment.

