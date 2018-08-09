U. of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State ban medical marijuana - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

U. of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State ban medical marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University both say all marijuana, including medical marijuana, remains banned on the two campuses.

OU and OSU say in a joint news release Thursday that they are legally required to comply with the Federal Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act that mandates drug prevention programs and prohibits the use of illegal drugs on campus or at university-sponsored events and activities. The two must also comply with the Federal Drug-Free Workplace Act that describes the drug-free policies required at workplaces with certain federal contracts.

The two say students and employees "cannot consume, smoke or possess marijuana on campus" even if they have a prescription.

Oklahoma voters approved medical marijuana during a June election.

