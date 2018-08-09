Texas opens investigation of reported immigrant child death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Texas opens investigation of reported immigrant child death

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo... (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo...

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Compound incident called anti-Muslim propaganda

    The Latest: Compound incident called anti-Muslim propaganda

    Thursday, August 9 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-08-09 22:07:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...
    The grandfather of a missing Georgia boy says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico.More >>
    The grandfather of a missing Georgia boy says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico.More >>

  • Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law

    Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law

    Thursday, August 9 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-08-09 22:06:53 GMT
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of...More >>
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure could harm babies' brains.More >>

  • Grandfather: Remains at New Mexico compound are missing boy

    Grandfather: Remains at New Mexico compound are missing boy

    Thursday, August 9 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-08-09 22:06:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...
    A man who lives in the tiny New Mexico community where authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at a compound recalls helping men at the site with electrical work.More >>
    A man who lives in the tiny New Mexico community where authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at a compound recalls helping men at the site with electrical work.More >>
    •   

By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas child welfare officials Thursday opened an abuse and neglect investigation into reports that surfaced last week of a child dying after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

The announcement came shortly after Texas officials appeared frustrated during a public hearing with lawmakers, saying immigration attorneys making the allegations had still not provided the child's name and were being unresponsive. Hours later, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said it was given the name needed to launch an inquiry.

It becomes the 52nd child abuse and neglect investigation at a Texas facility housing immigrant children since December. None of the roughly 40 completed so far have been substantiated by state child welfare investigators, and the others remain ongoing.

Reports of a child dying after leaving an ICE family detention center in Dilley, Texas, had been widely shared on social media and inflamed the debate over immigration and the Trump administration's crackdown at the border. But details have been sparse, and both Texas and ICE had said they needed a name and specifics to fully look into the reports.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said it finally received a name after the agency's commissioner, Hank Whitman, made a public plea Thursday morning to attorneys for the family during a Texas House committee meeting.

"If he's saying a child has been injured or died from injuries in there," Whitman said, "I'm going to put my law enforcement hat on right now. I need to know the name of that child so we can investigate that thoroughly."

The family is being represented by the Washington-based law firm Arnold & Porter. The firm said in a statement after the hearing that it provided requested information and was "cooperating fully" with Texas child welfare investigators.

No other details about the case were provided with the announcement. The law firm said earlier this week that a small child died "after being detained by ICE in unsanitary conditions" at Dilley. It has not elaborated, and ICE officials Thursday disputed the characterization that the 2,400-bed facility was dirty.

"It's a clean facility," said Daniel Bible, field office director for ICE's San Antonio sector, which includes Dilley. "Everything is cleaned and reviewed. We have people on site daily that go through to make sure that sanitary conditions are kept, even with hygiene with people, we have case managers that talk to people that make sure that they themselves are keeping clean."

Texas issues child-care licenses to immigrant detention facility that house children. State officials said they do not have the discretion to deny licenses for new facilities if the operators meet the requirements.

___

Associated Press Writer Will Weissert in Dilley, Texas, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's immigration coverage here: https://apnews.com/tag/Immigration

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.