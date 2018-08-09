Texas opens investigation of reported immigrant child death

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her life

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to come

Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire

Firefighters said for the first time that they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally

APNewsBreak: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has been cut more than half after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's results in the state's tally.

APNewsBreak: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has been cut more than half after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's...

A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions but has let stand numerous other counts.

A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions but has let stand numerous other counts.

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect showing young man slouching, punching himself and speaking about a voice he says he has heard inside his head for years.

Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect showing young man slouching, punching himself and speaking about a voice he says he has heard inside his head for years.

(Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this image made from video provided on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Nikolas Cruz points his fingers to his temple at an interrogation room, while officers are out of the r...

(Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP). In this image made from video provided on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Nikolas Cruz points his fingers to his temple at an interrogation room, while officers are out of the r...

Cincinnati officials calling for changes to police policy after officer used a stun gun on an 11-year-old girl he suspected of shoplifting.

Cincinnati officials calling for changes to police policy after officer used a stun gun on an 11-year-old girl he suspected of shoplifting.

Former UFC champion Mark Coleman says he's among the victims of a now-dead Ohio State team doctor who's been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 100 former students.

Former UFC champion Mark Coleman says he's among the victims of a now-dead Ohio State team doctor who's been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 100 former students.

A 19-year-old Oklahoma man convicted of stabbing his parents and three siblings to death has been sentenced to consecutive five life terms in prison.

A 19-year-old Oklahoma man convicted of stabbing his parents and three siblings to death has been sentenced to consecutive five life terms in prison.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. At right is his defense attorney Corbin Brewster. Bever, the younger ...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. At right is his defense attorney Corbin Brewster. Bever, the younger ...

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.

No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.

A man who lives in the tiny New Mexico community where authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at a compound recalls helping men at the site with electrical work.

A man who lives in the tiny New Mexico community where authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at a compound recalls helping men at the site with electrical work.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure could harm babies' brains.

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of...

The grandfather of a missing Georgia boy says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico.

The grandfather of a missing Georgia boy says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Lucas Morton arrives in court to plead not guilty to child abuse charges in state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Morton was arrested Friday in a raid on a disheveled living compound where authorities say t...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo...

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas child welfare officials Thursday opened an abuse and neglect investigation into reports that surfaced last week of a child dying after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

The announcement came shortly after Texas officials appeared frustrated during a public hearing with lawmakers, saying immigration attorneys making the allegations had still not provided the child's name and were being unresponsive. Hours later, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said it was given the name needed to launch an inquiry.

It becomes the 52nd child abuse and neglect investigation at a Texas facility housing immigrant children since December. None of the roughly 40 completed so far have been substantiated by state child welfare investigators, and the others remain ongoing.

Reports of a child dying after leaving an ICE family detention center in Dilley, Texas, had been widely shared on social media and inflamed the debate over immigration and the Trump administration's crackdown at the border. But details have been sparse, and both Texas and ICE had said they needed a name and specifics to fully look into the reports.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said it finally received a name after the agency's commissioner, Hank Whitman, made a public plea Thursday morning to attorneys for the family during a Texas House committee meeting.

"If he's saying a child has been injured or died from injuries in there," Whitman said, "I'm going to put my law enforcement hat on right now. I need to know the name of that child so we can investigate that thoroughly."

The family is being represented by the Washington-based law firm Arnold & Porter. The firm said in a statement after the hearing that it provided requested information and was "cooperating fully" with Texas child welfare investigators.

No other details about the case were provided with the announcement. The law firm said earlier this week that a small child died "after being detained by ICE in unsanitary conditions" at Dilley. It has not elaborated, and ICE officials Thursday disputed the characterization that the 2,400-bed facility was dirty.

"It's a clean facility," said Daniel Bible, field office director for ICE's San Antonio sector, which includes Dilley. "Everything is cleaned and reviewed. We have people on site daily that go through to make sure that sanitary conditions are kept, even with hygiene with people, we have case managers that talk to people that make sure that they themselves are keeping clean."

Texas issues child-care licenses to immigrant detention facility that house children. State officials said they do not have the discretion to deny licenses for new facilities if the operators meet the requirements.

___

Associated Press Writer Will Weissert in Dilley, Texas, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's immigration coverage here: https://apnews.com/tag/Immigration

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.