ODOC Issues Statement On New Death Penalty Protocols

News

ODOC Issues Statement On New Death Penalty Protocols

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has issued a statement about the development of a new protocol for the state's death penalty.

In response to several media inquiries, ODOC clarified that there is not now nor has there ever been a deadline set for the state's new protocols for nitrogen hypoxia. In March, ODOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh stated he was hoping to have a preliminary idea for the new protocols within 3-4 months.

ODOC officials say that this was not meant to be an official time frame for the new death penalty protocol. 

"We continue to work with the Attorney General’s Office on developing a protocol that provides for an effective and humane method of execution," said ODOC.

Officials went on to say that the process will take as long as required in order to provide a system that best befits the state of Oklahoma.

The new plan is being developed for executions in Oklahoma following a three-year hiatus after the discovery of a "pharmaceutical mistake" in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip. Read the Full Statement Below

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
