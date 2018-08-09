Professional Bull Riders Take A Shot At American Ninja Warrior

A group of Professional Bull Riders got the opportunity to see what it's like to be an American Ninja Warrior on Thursday.

As a way to bring the two sports together, Oklahoma's own PBR bull riders are going head-to-head on an official American Ninja Warrior course. Bull rider Ryan Dirteater told us he's excited to see how the two worlds collide.

“Man, I’m a fan, I’m a fan of Venn Jones, he’s a great athlete. Everybody wants to be a ninja. I’m about to do my best and see if I can become a ninja here in a minute. I’m looking forward to this,” said Dirteater

Morning show hosts Marty and Sunny from our radio partners at KVOO also took on the course to see if they had what it takes to be a ninja.

You can see the PBR riders back in action this weekend at the BOK Center.