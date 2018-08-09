Federal Grand Jury Indicts Man Accused Of Shooting At Tulsa Police Officer

The man accused of shooting a Tulsa Police officer last month now faces a federal indictment.

Body Cam 1

Body Cam 2

Police body cameras show John Chatman pulling out a gun and shooting Sergeant Mike Parsons, who was hit in the leg.

A federal grand jury indicted Chatman Thursday for obstruction of justice by attempting to kill a witness.

If convicted, Chatman faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition charge; a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the obstruction of justice by attempting to kill a witness charge; and a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other term of imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine for the carrying, using, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence charge, a news release says.

Chatman also faces charges of shooting with intent to kill in state court.