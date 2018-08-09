Federal Grand Jury Indicts Man Accused Of Shooting At Tulsa Poli - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Man Accused Of Shooting At Tulsa Police Officer

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The man accused of shooting a Tulsa Police officer last month now faces a federal indictment.

Police body cameras show John Chatman pulling out a gun and shooting Sergeant Mike Parsons, who was hit in the leg.

7/11/2018 Related Story: Police Bodycam Video Shows Encounter That Left Officer & Suspect Wounded

A federal grand jury indicted Chatman Thursday for obstruction of justice by attempting to kill a witness.

If convicted, Chatman faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition charge; a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the obstruction of justice by attempting to kill a witness charge; and a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other term of imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine for the carrying, using, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence charge, a news release says.

Chatman also faces charges of shooting with intent to kill in state court.

