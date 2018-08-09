OKC Man Charged For Beating Toddler With Extension Cord

The Oklahoma County District Attorney charged Edwin Calvillo-Valdez, 22, on Thursday with one count of felony child abuse.

A metro man has been charged for the severe beating of a 23-month-old girl.

Police were recently called the victim’s Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex for trouble unknown. The 23-month-old girl's mother asked a neighbor to call for help but did not say why.

Officers found Calvillo-Valdez and the girl's mother arguing outside.

“As it turns out the domestic was over a beating,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The two-year-old child had received from the male there in the residence.”

Officers found lash marks across the young victim’s back and chest, some on her small hand.

The girl's aunt posted photos of the girl’s injuries on social media. She pleaded for the public to take notice and demanded justice for the little girl.

The child's mother told police her boyfriend took the girl into a bedroom and beat her bareback with an extension cord.

Court documents state Calvillo-Valdez was angry because she would not eat.

“There were numerous lashes on her back,” said Knight. “Twenty or 30 of them is what the officer wrote. Obviously a very painful situation for that little girl. Thankfully none of it was life threatening.”

The child's mother said her daughter was taken to the hospital. She said doctors did not find any broken bones or internal injuries. She also said DHS is involved and her daughter is temporarily staying with her biological father and his family.

Meanwhile, Calvillo-Valdez is still behind bars at the Oklahoma County jail. He had lived with the girl and her mother since April.