Gathering Place Teams Up With Community Food Bank of Eastern Okl - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Gathering Place Teams Up With Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Gathering Place and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma are teaming up to help feed people here in Green Country.

Staff at the park are spending the week at the food bank's Culinary Center to test products while their kitchen is under construction.

The food bank says this is a critical time for them as they ramp up several different programs to feed thousands of people.

"When we have people in the public come out and volunteer and show that heart that they want to give back to people in need in our community, I think it's really cool," said Jeff Marlow the Executive Chef for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

So far volunteers have helped prepare about four thousand meals.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Radio Partners

Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Listen Live
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.