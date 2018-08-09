Gathering Place Teams Up With Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

Gathering Place and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma are teaming up to help feed people here in Green Country.

Staff at the park are spending the week at the food bank's Culinary Center to test products while their kitchen is under construction.

The food bank says this is a critical time for them as they ramp up several different programs to feed thousands of people.

"When we have people in the public come out and volunteer and show that heart that they want to give back to people in need in our community, I think it's really cool," said Jeff Marlow the Executive Chef for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

So far volunteers have helped prepare about four thousand meals.